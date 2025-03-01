Commercial LPG Prices Hiked by Rs 6 Across India

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial cylinders across India.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been raised by Rs 6. After this change, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,803, up from Rs 1,797. In Hyderabad, the price for a 19-kg cylinder is approximately Rs 2,023.

The new price of the commercial cylinder in Kolkata and Mumbai stands at Rs 1,913 and Rs 1,755, respectively.

However, there has been no change in the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which has remained the same since August 2024.

City-wise LPG cylinder price (14.2 kg):

Delhi: Rs 803

Rs 803 Kolkata: Rs 829

Rs 829 Mumbai: Rs 802

Rs 802 Chennai: Rs 818

Rs 818 Hyderabad: Rs 855

Earlier, oil companies announced that there would be a price correction every month. Following this, they hiked the prices since August 2024.

In January 2025, oil companies slashed the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 14.5, and now, in March, they have raised the price by Rs 6.