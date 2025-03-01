Live
Commercial LPG Prices Hiked by Rs 6 Across India
Oil marketing companies have raised the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 6 across India. The new price in Delhi stands at Rs 1,803, up from Rs 1,797,
Oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial cylinders across India.
The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been raised by Rs 6. After this change, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,803, up from Rs 1,797. In Hyderabad, the price for a 19-kg cylinder is approximately Rs 2,023.
The new price of the commercial cylinder in Kolkata and Mumbai stands at Rs 1,913 and Rs 1,755, respectively.
However, there has been no change in the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which has remained the same since August 2024.
City-wise LPG cylinder price (14.2 kg):
- Delhi: Rs 803
- Kolkata: Rs 829
- Mumbai: Rs 802
- Chennai: Rs 818
- Hyderabad: Rs 855
Earlier, oil companies announced that there would be a price correction every month. Following this, they hiked the prices since August 2024.
In January 2025, oil companies slashed the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 14.5, and now, in March, they have raised the price by Rs 6.