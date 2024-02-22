  • Menu
Complete 240 residential units for PM Package employees by March 20: J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday conducted on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan in Srinagar.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday conducted on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan in Srinagar.

"The Lt. Governor directed the officials to complete 10 Blocks comprising 240 residential units by March 20, 2024," an official statement said.

"He further directed the officials for the installation of CCTV cameras, and to complete the work on the approach road to the Transit Accommodation and boundary wall, simultaneously," officials said.

It was informed that over 70 per cent target under the project has been achieved with the completion of civil works on 26 blocks comprising 624 flats.

The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

The L-G laid the foundation stone for the construction of transit accommodation for PM Package Employees at Zewan in January 2023.

