Conduct NEET-PG 2025 in 1 shift: Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Friday issued directions that the post-graduate medical entrance exam scheduled on June 15 be conducted in a single shift, saying holding it in two shifts 'creates arbitrariness'.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities to make arrangements for holding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained and secured centres are identified.

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," said the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria. It said normalisation may be applied in exceptional cases but not in a routine manner year after year.

The bench passed the order on pleas challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts. The top court said the total number of candidates who have applied for the examination is 2,42,678 and the test is held all over the country and not in one city. "We are not ready to accept that in the entire country and considering the technological advancement in the

country, the examining body could not find enough centres to hold the examination in one shift," the bench said.