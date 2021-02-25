Confederation all India Trade (CAIT) called For "Bharat Vyapaar Bandh" on 26th February

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for the "Bharat vyapar band" (India trade-off) tomorrow i.e Friday (26 February), seeking a review of the GST rules. On Friday, an appeal has been made to keep the markets across the country closed and not do any business activity.

Trade organizations in all states of the country have decided to join the trade-off. In Delhi too, most of the trade organizations have decided to join the trade-off. The shutdown is being done with several demands including a review of GST rules, rising petrol-diesel prices. According to an estimate, 8 crore traders will land on the roads tomorrow and there will be protest demonstrations at 1500 places.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said that on February 26, to take up the matter loudly, solicitation will be organized at about 1500 places across the country including Delhi. On that day, no businessmen will log on to the GST portal and register their protest. On the other hand, transporters have also warned of flywheel jam.