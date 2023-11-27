Cong attacks BRS over EC's withdrawal of permission for giving aid to Telangana farmers

New Delhi : The Congress on Monday slammed the BRS over the EC's withdrawal of permission to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, alleging that those ruling the state, in their desperation to hang onto power, have ended up denying what is owed to farmers.

The Congress also said that the withdrawal of permission was the result of the “irresponsible and self-serving” approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Election Commission has held the Finance and Health and Family Welfare Minister Harish Rao in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “Nobody else is to be blamed other than the 'Gang of 4' ruling Telangana, who in their desperation to hang onto power have ended up denying what is owed to farmers,” he said.

“The Congress remains committed to fulfilling its Guarantee to the farmers of Telangana — Rythu Bharosa. 1. ?15,000/acre to farmers 2. ?15,000/acre to tenant farmers 3. ?12,000 per year for agricultural labour,” Ramesh said in his post. “Not only that, we have promised up to Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver to all farmers,” he added. The Congress' attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came after the Election Commission (EC) withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme following the state minister's violation of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions. The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition. In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, “Due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the ECI has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu installments.” The money is the right of the farmers and it is what they deserve for their year-long hard work, he said.

“When this money is supposed to be released any time between October and January, it was the BRS' desperation which compelled them to make such irresponsible statements,” he said. “Yet another sin committed by the BRS, which will not be forgiven by the farmers of Telangana,” Venugopal said. The ruling BRS, on the other hand, slammed the Congress for lodging a complaint with the EC urging it to stop the state government's proposal to make payment to the beneficiaries. BRS MLC K Kavitha blamed "dirty politics" of the grand old party. She also said the scheme is not an election promise and an ongoing one.

In another post, Venugopal hit back at the BRS, saying its response to the EC only confirms the fact that Harish Rao's statements were the sole reason behind the farmers being denied the Rythu Bandhu instalments. "Their flimsy reasoning is not going to fool anyone, and blaming the Congress is not going to absolve them either. After having admitted to their folly, they must immediately apologise to the farmers of Telangana for this egregious mistake," he said. Ramesh said the rapid response of the BRS to the ECI notice only proves that this is a "desperate chunavi drama being played out".

"The farmers of Telangana will not fall for this 'setting' between BRS and BJP. Rythu Bharosa will be implemented within 10 days of forming the new government. That is the Congress Guarantee!" he said. The EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read, "The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process."

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission. The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi installments. He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account. Telangana goes to poll on November 30.The results of the polls would be announced on December 3