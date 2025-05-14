Cong calls Trump’s Kashmir offer ‘dangerous,’ seeks reply from PM

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday voiced the Congress party’s concerns over the sudden understanding on ceasefire announced during Operation Sindoor and described US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to help on Kashmir as ‘dangerous’.

The Congress stalwart questioned the government on why it was allowing Donald Trump to come into the picture. Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs should elaborate on the role that Trump claimed he played in achieving an understanding on a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“I have this complaint against PM Modi that he has not spoken about Trump’s tweets,” he said, referring to the US President’s offer to help on Kashmir. “The Simla Agreement said that no third nation would come into the picture, but Trump has entered the scene. We don’t know if Trump is in the frame with the consent of the Indian government or not,” he said.