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Cong flays PM's statement in LS on Gulf war

  • Created On:  24 March 2026 8:12 AM IST
Cong flays PMs statement in LS on Gulf war
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Says not a single word of condemnation of US assault

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the continued US-Israeli air assaults on Iran as it slammed his statement in the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, calling it "a master class in self-boasts, cowardice and partisan dialogue-baazi".

Expressing concern over the Prime Minister’s “invocation of Covid” in his speech, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government’s response to the pandemic had been “catastrophic” and the nation cannot forget the deeply depressing scenes of that time when people walked barefoot for hundreds of kilometres and “thousands died without oxygen”.

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CongressNarendra ModiWest Asia CrisisUS-Israel Iran AttackJairam Ramesh
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