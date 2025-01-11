  • Menu
Cong takes swipe at ‘I’m not God’ remark

Congress General Secretary Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh
Congress General Secretary Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a podcast that he is human and not God and can commit mistakes, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at him saying he is doing damage control now after he proclaimed himself as "non-biological".

"This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control," Ramesh said in a post on X.

