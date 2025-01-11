Live
- Hush Money Case: Trump sentenced, but spared from punishment
- Slum-dwellers share their woes with GVMC commissioner
- Mistakes happen, I'm human, not God says Modi
- Cong takes swipe at ‘I’m not God’ remark
- Join politics with mission not ambition: PM to youth
- Pvt bus operators warned against hiking bus fares
- Welfare & growth two 'eyes' of our govt: CM Revanth
- CPI demands housing plots for poor
- Dy CM inspects Samarlakota- Rajanagaram road expansion
- Budget on Saturday, stock exchanges open
Just In
Cong takes swipe at ‘I’m not God’ remark
Highlights
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a podcast that he is human and not God and can commit mistakes, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on...
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a podcast that he is human and not God and can commit mistakes, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at him saying he is doing damage control now after he proclaimed himself as "non-biological".
"This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control," Ramesh said in a post on X.
Next Story