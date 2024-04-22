Congress announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

Live
New Delhi/Punjab: The Congress Party has declared candidates for two more seats in Punjab. Yamini Gomar has been handed a ticket from Hoshiarpur, and Amarjeet Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot. Congress has expressed confidence in two female candidates on its second list. Yamini Gomar quit the Aam Aadmi Party to join Congress in 2016.
Earlier, the Congress had already announced candidates for six Punjab seats, including Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, and Dharamveer Gandhi from Patiala.
It is worth noting that the Congress is contesting the polls in Delhi in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, while in Punjab, both parties have contested the elections separately.
The Punjab Congress posted on Twitter, "Congress has issued the second list in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. Congratulations, candidates. We are certain that you will win by a huge margin and thereby elevate the voice of truth."