Congress anti-Dalit, wronged Ambedkar, insulted Kharge: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress, saying the grand old party was not only "anti-Hindu" but also against Dalits.

Talking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said: We have organised the 'Bheem Hejje' rally today to commemorate 100 years of B. R. Ambedkar's visit to Nippani town in Belagavi district.

Union Minister Joshi said: "Despite our MLA Shashikala Jolle bringing it to the government's attention that it has been 100 years since Babasaheb Ambedkar visited Nippani town, it didn't organise a programme. Congress commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's visit to Belagavi. But why didn't it commemorate the 100th year of Ambedkar's visit?"

"Had the government organised it, we wouldn't have done it ourselves. This event reflects our commitment," he clarified.

"The Congress denied him a seat in the Constituent Assembly by ceding Hindu-majority regions to Pakistan. They made him lose elections twice and prevented him from being part of the interim government," he charged.

The Union Minister claimed that the BJP will tell people how late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had "opposed reservations for Dalits".

"The Congress insulted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and we will inform people about that too," Union Minister Joshi stressed.

The BJP Karnataka unit said a garland-laying ceremony will be held at Babasaheb's statue in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, following which the rally will depart from the grounds near BIC Exhibition Centre.

During the journey to Nippani, the party also planned to offer floral tributes at every statue of Ambedkar in taluk centres and villages along the route.

The BJP's SC Morcha, ST Morcha, and all party workers are taking part in the rally, and a massive convention will be held in Nippani on April 15.