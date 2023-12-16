Live
Just In
Congress appoints Charan Das Mahant as C'garh CLP, Deepak Baij to continue as state chief
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced the appointment of party MLA Charan Das Mahant as the CLP Leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect.
Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Charan Das Mahant as the CLP Leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect."
He said that Congress President has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.
The Congress lost to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly election. The Congress managed to win only 35 out of 90 seats in the state while the BJP came to power with 54 seats.
The Congress was eyeing for a second consecutive term in the state but failed.