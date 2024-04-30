Congress Appoints Devender Yadav As Interim President Of Delhi Unit Amidst Alliance Controversy With AAP

The Congress appointed former MLA and the party's Punjab in-charge, Devender Yadav, as the interim president of its Delhi unit. This decision follows Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation as Delhi Congress chief, where he criticized the party's alliance with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls. Devender Yadav, who previously served as an MLA from Delhi's Badli constituency, currently holds the position of Congress's Punjab in-charge.

The internal discord within the Delhi Congress became evident after Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from his role, citing his inability to function within the existing system. Although he clarified that he would not be joining any other political party, Lovely highlighted the opposition within the Delhi Congress unit against the alliance with AAP, which he claims the party leadership ignored.

Lovely expressed disapproval of the alliance with AAP, citing the party's origin based on false corruption charges against the Congress. He criticized the inclusion of AAP leaders, some of whom are facing corruption allegations, in the alliance.

The Congress has formed an alliance with AAP for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Under this agreement, AAP will contest four seats (East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi), while the Congress will contest three seats (Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, Northwest Delhi).

Lovely, in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, raised objections to the decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi seats, respectively. He referred to these leaders as "total strangers" to the Delhi Congress and its policies.