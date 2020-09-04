Congress demands Kerala government probe into narcotic case

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a Kerala government probe into the narcotics case that first surfaced in Bengaluru.

"Among those arrested in Bengaluru include Keralites and there are reports of the alleged involvement of the son of a top Kerala politician. The Kerala Police appear to be silent since big names have surfaced. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should order a probe into this as Kerala is becoming a haven for narcotics," said Chennithala. On Wednesday, P.K.Firoz, a youth leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has links with Anoop Mohammed, who was arrested by the by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru last month.

Soon after the allegation was levelled, Bineesh went on record to say that he had no knowledge of his arrested friend Anoop Mohammed dealing in drugs.

Bineesh also pointed out that Anoop and he were good friends for a few years and he had given him Rs 6 lakh as loan to him, when he wanted to launch a restaurant in Bengaluru.

On Thursday Firoz said Bineesh must come clean on a Capital Financial Service which he began in Bengaluru in 2015. "We would like to know from Bineesh, who all have invested in this financial services company of his," said Firoz. On Thursday, State BJP president K. Surendran asked why the CPI-M in Kerala was silent on the narcotics case. "In the past, when some cheap things surfaced, the CPI-M leaders said that the party need not reply to what their children were up to. But, in this case, this affects the safety of the country. Bineesh has admitted they know each other since 2012. What's baffling is the day when Swapna Suresh,the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, was arrested in Bengaluru, Bineesh and Anoop were in touch. The CPI-M has to answer a lot of questions," added Surendran.

On Thursday, anti-narcotics officials in Kerala raided the homes of Anoop and his associate Ravindran, both of whom are in NCB custody. Anoop's father Mohammed Basheer, who runs a small shop in Ernakulam district, that his son last came home in January and three days ago, when he tried to call him, his mobile was switched off. "A few years ago Anoop went to Bengaluru to start a textiles business," said Basheer. IANS