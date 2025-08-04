Congress Lawmaker R Sudha Robbed During Morning Walk In High-Security Chanakyapuri District

Congress Member of Parliament R Sudha from Tamil Nadu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a brazen robbery that left her injured during her morning walk in Delhi's heavily secured Chanakyapuri diplomatic district on Monday. The incident occurred around 6:15 AM near the Poland Embassy, highlighting serious security lapses in one of the capital's most protected areas.

The Lok Sabha member was accompanied by a companion when an unidentified assailant on a two-wheeler approached them and forcibly snatched her gold chain before fleeing the scene. The attack resulted in neck injuries to the MP and damaged her clothing due to the force of the chain removal. The perpetrator was described as wearing a full helmet while riding a scooter, making identification difficult.

In her formal complaint to the Home Minister, Sudha detailed how the attacker approached from the opposite direction at a slow speed, which initially did not raise any suspicions about his intentions. The sudden nature of the assault caught both women off guard, though Sudha managed to maintain her balance and avoid falling to the ground. Both victims immediately called for help following the incident.

The Congress representative expressed profound shock at the location of the crime, emphasizing that Chanakyapuri is considered one of Delhi's most secure areas due to its concentration of embassies and diplomatic missions. The district maintains round-the-clock heightened security protocols precisely because of its sensitive nature and the presence of numerous foreign diplomatic installations.

Sudha, who has been residing at Tamil Nadu House for the past year, questioned the overall safety situation in the national capital if such incidents can occur in supposedly high-security zones. She characterized the attack as particularly disturbing given her status as an elected representative and the location's diplomatic significance. The MP stressed that the incident represents a broader failure of security arrangements in areas that should be among the safest in the country.

The stolen gold chain weighed more than four sovereigns, and Sudha described herself as highly traumatized by the criminal attack. She has formally requested the Home Minister to ensure swift action by authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and prevent similar incidents in the future. Her letter emphasized the psychological impact of the assault in addition to the physical injuries and material loss.

Delhi Police officials have confirmed that a formal case has been registered regarding the incident and an investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement agencies are examining closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect and trace his movements. The police have also announced enhanced security measures around Tamil Nadu House and the broader vicinity in response to the security breach.

The incident has raised significant questions about the effectiveness of security arrangements in Chanakyapuri, which houses numerous embassies, high commissions, and other diplomatic facilities. The area typically maintains enhanced surveillance and patrol protocols due to its strategic importance and the potential security risks associated with diplomatic premises.

This robbery represents a concerning development in Delhi's crime landscape, particularly given the target's profile as an elected official and the location's supposed security infrastructure. The incident may prompt a comprehensive review of security protocols in the diplomatic enclave and potentially lead to enhanced protective measures for residents and visitors to the area.

The attack on a sitting Member of Parliament in broad daylight within a high-security zone underscores broader concerns about public safety in the national capital. Such incidents involving elected representatives in supposedly secure areas may necessitate reassessment of current security arrangements and implementation of additional protective measures.

The Congress party may use this incident to highlight what they perceive as deteriorating law and order conditions in Delhi, particularly given that the victim is one of their elected representatives. The political implications of the security failure in such a sensitive area could become part of broader discussions about governance and public safety in the capital territory.

As investigations continue, authorities face pressure to demonstrate effective response capabilities and restore confidence in the security arrangements protecting both diplomatic missions and residents in one of Delhi's most strategically important districts.