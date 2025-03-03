Congress Leader's Controversial Comments on Rohit Sharma Spark BJP's Criticism

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed recently criticized Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him "overweight" and "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had."

Her remarks followed Sharma's dismissal for 15 runs in a match against New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy, although India won by 44 runs.

Mohamed posted on X, suggesting that Sharma needed to lose weight and calling him a mediocre captain and player.

BJP leaders quickly responded, with Shehzad Poonawalla pointing out that Congress had lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi while Rohit Sharma led India to a T20 World Cup victory.

Radhika Khera criticized Congress for mocking a self-made athlete like Rohit Sharma, especially considering their history of disregarding athletes' achievements.