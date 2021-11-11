Congress leaders too involved in bitcoin scam: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Delhi: Launching a counter attack on the opposition Congress for alleging involvement of Karnataka BJP leaders in the bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that many Congress leaders were involved in the scam.

Speaking to media persons at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Basavaraj Bommai said he won't respond to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's statement that the bitcoin scam would result in his losing chief ministerial post. "Priyank Kharg does not have complete information. The list of people involved in the alleged bitcoin scam also includes some Congress leaders. Let him think about it first," CM Bommai said.

"I've said it many times already. Congress leaders should think about this," he said. He arrived in Delhi on Wedensday to meet Union ministers and BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the strategy for State Legislative Council elections to 25 seats to be held on December.

Speaking to media persons earlier in the day, Priyank Kharge said that this time, BJP government would have three chief ministers. Bitcoin is a big scam involving crores of rupees. Politicians and officials are involved. He also made serious allegations that the bribe money was also transferred through bitcoin. This scandal came to light when the Prime Minister toured America. Americans have informed the Prime Minister's Office that such activity was taking place.

Reacting to the BJP leaders' statement that Congress leaders were also involved in this, he said the investigating agencies are under the control of the government. He challenged the government to investigate the allegations and find out the truth.