Just In
Congress MP from Jharkhand’s Singhbhum seat, Geeta Koda joins BJP
New Delhi: In yet another setback to the Congress which has been reeling under a series of defections by its MPs and MLAs ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Geeta Koda, its Singhbhum MP and wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, quit the grand old party and joined the BJP on Monday.
Geeta Koda, who joined the Congress in 2018, was the lone Lok Sabha MP of the party in Jharkhand.
She joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of Babulal Marandi at its state headquarters in Ranchi.
Geeta Koda was said to be miffed with alliances forged by the Congress party in Jharkhand and reportedly sent in her resignation to the party’s High Command in New Delhi.
After the changeover Geeta Koda hit out at her former party saying, "I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along."