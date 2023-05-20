Live
Congress on Modi: Unveil Bapu's bust in Japan, then new Parliament on Godse's birth anniversary
Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Japan, saying that he unveiled Bapu's bust in Hiroshima and eight days later, he will inaugurate new Parliament building at home on the birth anniversary of the man who opposed Gandhi vehemently all his life.
In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Maximum Hypocrisy, Minimum Sincerity is the hallmark of this MA in Entire Political Science!"
"Unveil Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima and 8 days later inaugurate new Parliament building at home on the birth anniversary of the man who opposed Gandhi vehemently all his life, and even worse, had profound influence on the people who killed the Mahatma ultimately," Ramesh, who is also the Congress communication in-charge said referring to the killer of Bapu, Nathuram Godse.
PM Modi has embarked on six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia where he is scheduled to attend several programmes.