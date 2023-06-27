Congress plans rejig in poll-bound MP

New Delhi: With assembly elections inching closer in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is gearing up for a major reshuffle in the state leadership and is also preparing to chalk out a strategy for the state.

The Congress has been making scathing attacks on the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state alleging corruption.

A party source told IANS that the “State Congress will go through a major reshuffle in a week or so.” He said that the leadership in Delhi has been made aware of the changes that are required in the state."

Sources said that the reshuffle has been planned so that the party performs well in the state in the upcoming elections. They said that the party is also focusing on planning several campaigns to swing the mood of the people.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh are working together and both the leaders have been consistent in attacking the BJP government in the state.

Both are also working hard to swing the momentum in favour of their party.

“As the elections are nearing, the party is trying to catch the mood of the people by a pointed and focused campaign to highlight the corruption and several other issues,” the source said.

They said that just like in Karnataka, the Congress is planning to go big on the five guarantees announced by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“The party campaign is focused on taking the guarantees of the Congress to most of the households and also highlight the corruption in most of the government departments,” the source said.

In the past few weeks, several BJP leaders have joined the Congress, including a few close associates of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress had lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020 following a rebellion by Scindia.