Congress releases manifesto for Maharashtra elections

Mumbai: The Congress today launched the party manifesto for Maharashtra, promising caste census in the state and removal of fifty percent bar on reservations.The manifesto was released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge in presence of general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and PCC president Nana Patole.

The Congress president also lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis for referring to Rahul Gandhi as Urban Naxalite for showing of a red copy of the constitution during his speeches.He said, it’s important for the progress and development of the state that the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi defeats Mahayuti.

Spelling out the theme of the manifesto, he said, MVA’s vision for the progress and development of Maharashtra is based on five pillars – agriculture & rural development, industry & employment, urban development, environment and public welfare.

Kharge promised that the MVA government will reach out to every family in the state and provide relief to everyone. The five guarantees of the alliance will help in the upliftment of every family by providing assistance of around Rs 3 lakh annually.

The main features of the manifesto include the Mahalakshmi scheme under which women will receive Rs 3,000 per month. The manifesto also promises free bus travel for the women of Maharashtra.

He said, the MVA government will carry out the caste census and will also remove the 50 percent ceiling on reservation, as has been done in Tamil Nadu.It also promises Rs 4,000 monthly stipend for unemployed youth.The manifesto promises to waive off farmers’ loan up to Rs 3 lakhs.Those farmers who repay their loans on time will get an incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

The Congress will also provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for every family on the pattern of the scheme started by Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.The Congress president condemned the use of divisive slogans like ‘batenge toh katenge’ by the BJP leaders.