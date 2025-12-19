Congress seeks Rs 5L relief for rape victim’s family

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Thursday demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation and government job for a family member of the alleged gang-rape victim at Dhauli on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. A 17-year-old college student was allegedly raped by some men near Dhauli hills on the evening of December 10.

Alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, including the capital city Bhubaneswar, State Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati claimed the atrocities against women are rising day by day in Odisha under the BJP rule.

“Though such a heinous crime happened near Bhubaneswar, the State government, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has remained silent till now,” Bahinipati alleged. She demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused persons involved in the crime and Rs 5 lakh and a government job for any eligible family member of the victim.

If the government fails to fulfil the demands, the Mahila Congress workers will gherao the Governor’s house in the coming days, she warned. The police have so far arrested three persons, while two other accused are absconding.