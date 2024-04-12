Congress: Shiv Sena must apologise for slur on Kolhapur Chhatrapati's royal bloodline

Kolhapur: The Congress has demanded an apology from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay S. Mandlik who raised questions on the royal credentials of his rival and INDIA bloc-MVA-Congress nominee Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj, here on Friday.

As an ignoble row continued for the second day, Kolhapur Congress strongman, MLA Satej D. Patil, alias Bunty, slammed Mandlik for his utterances and clamoured for his apology.

"He has insulted the descendants of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by such comments. He must tender an apology to the people of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and the Chhatrapati's family members," said an indignant Patil.

Unfazed by the raging controversy, Mandlik denied committing any disrespect or casting aspersions on the Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj.

"What I meant was that this Chhatrapati is not from Kolhapur, he was adopted and is an outsider... We have the highest regards for the Chhatrapati. Why should I offer any apology," demanded Mandlik.

Patil shot back by asking "who has given Mandlik the 'script' to read out" and why did he suddenly remember the Chhatrapati's royal lineage after six decades.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the people of Maharashtra "will not forgive or forget" the slur by Mandlik on the Chhatrapati who is a revered personality, and the 12th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar said that "the whole world has accepted Chhatrapati and his family", so it's not appropriate to comment on someone's remarks against him.

At an election rally on Thursday, Mandlik, hoping for a repeat term in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of the Chhatrapati's distinguished ancestry, and claimed that the latter was actually "an adopted royal".

Mandlik questioned whether the Maharajas (Chhatrapati) are really from Kolhapur, and contended that "they are not the true heirs, but are adopted", and it is "the people of Kolhapur" who are the genuine legacy holders.

Kicking up a fracas, Mandlik's comments attracted flak from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and Kishore Tiwari, and Congress’ Atul Londhe.

"Adoption in royal families is not new... Many have become kings/rulers in this way in the past. For, once they are adopted, they become the rightful representative of that royal lineage. Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj is a highly revered figure in the public mind," said Sharad Pawar.

He lamented that Mandlik's remarks indicated the depths to which the ruling party players can stoop, and showed their mentality towards the Opposition candidates.

Sharad Pawar pointed out that the Chhatrapati is following in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessor Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and has set up a string of renowned educational institutions for which the people all over the state are indebted to him.

Londhe said that "Mandlik has blatantly insulted the royal dynasty of the Kolhapur Chhatrapati, whose immense contributions to the people of the state and country cannot be underplayed or compared with anybody".

Tiwari pointed out that Mandlik’s utterances were in "very poor taste, considering the standing of the Kolhapur Chhatrapati among the masses", and urged his (Shiv Sena) party leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take serious note.

"But, what can we expect from the people who have hijacked the father of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and broke the party he had founded (Shiv Sena). The people of Kolhapur will definitely show the MahaYuti-Shiv Sena candidate Mandlik his place," warned Tiwari.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party Pravin Darekar attempted to defend Mandlik by saying that "he may not have intended to belittle the Chhatrapati who is a very respected person", and suspected it "could be a slip of the tongue".