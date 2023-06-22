Congress' silence on ordinance is questionable, says AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed on Thursday that the party has learnt from reliable sources that the Congress will stage a walkout if the ordinance brought by the Centre for control of services is taballed in the Parliament.

Kakkar also told IANS that AAP sources have claimed that the Congress is likely to support the BJP on the ordinance issue.

She said when the ordinance is taballed in the Rajya Sabha, it will be a semifinal moment to show the power of the opposition, but the silence of the Congress is questionable on this count.

Kakkar also refused to comment on Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's claim that AAP will stage a walk out during the opposition parties' meeting in Patna scheduled Friday.

"Why is the Congress not coming clear on the ordinance? Our stand is very clear. We are trying to save the Constitution. The Congress needs to answer whether it is trying to save the Constitution. The BJP is overruling the Supreme Court's order, it is violating the Constitution," Kakkar told IANS.

Kakkar also said that she fails to understand why the Congress is taking time to make its stand clear about the ordinance, which is against the Constitutional ethos.

"The Congress should make it clear whether it is with the BJP or with the people who are trying to save the Constitution," she said.

Kakkar also said that the matter is bigger than AAP or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as it is about saving the Constitution.

The Centre brought an ordinance on May 19 that curtails the powers of Delhi's elected government. Following this, Kejriwal has been meeting different opposition parties across the country to garner support, claiming the ordinance will destroy the federal structure of the country.