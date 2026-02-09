Doon Defence Dreamers Sets New Benchmarks in NDA Coaching with 710+ Written Exam Qualifiers

Dehradun:

Doon Defence Dreamers has further strengthened its position as a leading name in India’s defence coaching landscape after more than 710 of its students qualified the NDA 156 written examination. The achievement builds on the institute’s already impressive record of 93 final selections across NDA 155 and NDA 156, reaffirming its growing influence in NDA coaching in India.

The consistent performance across consecutive NDA courses has drawn attention from defence education experts, who regard the results as among the strongest delivered by any NDA coaching institute in recent years. With aspirants facing rising competition at both the written and SSB stages, the institute’s outcomes highlight the importance of structured and focused preparation.

Consistent Final Selections Across NDA Courses

The institute’s final selection tally includes 35 candidates from NDA 155 and 58 from NDA 156, reflecting sustained academic and personality development outcomes. Notably, NDA 155 saw six women cadets achieve final selection, marking a significant step towards inclusivity in defence services preparation.

Adding to the institute’s national recognition, student Kamal Singh secured an All India Rank (AIR) 18 in NDA 155. Such individual achievements have further enhanced the credibility of Doon Defence Dreamers among serious defence aspirants and parents seeking reliable NDA coaching.

A Rare Feat in the SSB Process

One of the standout highlights of the recent results was the recommendation of 14 candidates in a single day during the Services Selection Board process. Given the rigorous evaluation standards of the SSB, such a feat is considered rare and indicative of comprehensive personality grooming and group task training.

Candidates from the institute successfully cleared SSB interviews conducted at various boards, including Allahabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dehradun. Defence analysts note that consistent success across multiple SSB centres points to well-rounded preparation rather than location-specific familiarity.

Strength in NDA Written Exam Preparation

The qualification of over 710 students in the NDA 156 written examination has underscored the institute’s strength in academic preparation. Written exam success requires clarity in mathematics, general ability, and time management — areas that remain a challenge for many aspirants nationwide.

According to defence educators, such large-scale written exam success reflects disciplined classroom teaching, regular assessments and exam-oriented mentoring. As the NDA written examination remains the first and most crucial elimination stage, strong academic coaching continues to play a decisive role in an aspirant’s journey.

Integrated Training Methodology

Founder Mr Hariom Chaudhary attributed the institute’s results to a training approach that balances academics with personality development and leadership grooming. The programme focuses not only on clearing the written examination but also on preparing candidates for the psychological, group and interview tasks of the SSB.

With growing awareness among aspirants, many are now opting for NDA coaching after 10th and after 12th, including NDA foundation coaching India. Early exposure to discipline, routine and conceptual learning has emerged as a key factor in long-term success.

Recognition at the State Level

Selected candidates of NDA-1 2025 were felicitated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. The recognition served as a morale booster for the cadets and highlighted the contribution of defence coaching institutes in nurturing future officers.

A Rising Force in Defence Education

With record-breaking written exam qualifiers and consistent final selections, Doon Defence Dreamers continues to reinforce its reputation among the best NDA coaching in India. As competition intensifies, the institute’s results underline the growing demand for structured, result-driven NDA preparation.

DOON DEFENCE DREAMERS (DREAMERS EDU HUB)

8006382033

Jk tower, Sahastradhara Rd, Kandoli, Saundhon wali, Chironwali, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001