Congress taxed people: PM

Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress had looted the people of the country, claiming that the grand old party had even taxed people belonging to the low-income category. Addressing the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Jharsuguda, he cautioned people against the alleged loot by the Congress and its allies.

"The Congress left no opportunity to loot people, and even imposed tax on those with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh.

The BJP government raised the limit to over Rs 12 lakh...Beware of the Congress and its allies, as they loot people," Modi said at the programme. He alleged that the Congress started abusing the BJP government after the Centre reformed the GST regime and provided relief to the people.

"When our government reduced the price of cement, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh imposed its own tax.

When we reduced the GST rates, prices came down across the country, but the Congress does not want to give this relief to the common people," the Prime Minister alleged.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council recently decided to rationalise the tax rates and have a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The revision, which was made effective from September 22, was expected to reduce the prices of a large number of products and services.