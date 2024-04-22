Live
- Lokesh vows to bring back missing women in AP if TDP voted to power
- Triple Treat: Lawrence unveils third project in his pipeline ‘Adhigaram’
- Another case registered Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh
- PM Modi targeting Muslims only to gain votes, says Owaisi
- Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ gains momentum as Manchu Manoj joins the sets
- Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha responds on complaint against her
- Google Wallet Introduced to Indian Users; How to Use it and Features
- Naveen, Pandian among star campaigners of BJD
- BJD govt failed to provide security to women: Sasmita
- Meeting held on Rath Yatra preparations
Just In
Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators: PM
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.
"This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'.
They can go to that level," Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS