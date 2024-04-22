  • Menu
Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators: PM

Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

"This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'.

They can go to that level," Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.

