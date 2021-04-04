Contain Covid spread: PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Covid

New Delhi: In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

During the meeting, Modi directed that Central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Night curfew in Maharashtra













Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared a night curfew from Monday and a complete weekend lockdown on Friday night and to Monday (April 12) morning in all districts of Maharashtra to curb the coronavirus.

The night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in the entire State, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said after a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As of now, the restrictions have been placed only for the upcoming week, after which a review meeting will be held for further guidelines.