Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Forged Signatures In Delhi Services Bill Motion; FIR Consideration Raises Tensions

Regarding the dispute arising from the motion introduced by Raghav Chadha, a Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the Rajya Sabha, insiders have indicated that the Chairman has the authority to suggest initiating a First Information Report (FIR). This action might be taken if it is revealed that the signatures of the fellow Members of Parliament on the request to refer the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to the Select Committee, as put forward by Chadha, are found to be fraudulent.



Four Members of Parliament, which include Sasmit Patra from BJD and M Thambidurai from AIADMK, raised an objection stating that their names were listed for the prospective select committee concerning the Delhi Services Bill without their agreement.

In response, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, remarked that adding their names without their consent amounted to a "deception" against Parliament and required an investigation.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha approved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, while opposition parties staged a walkout. The legislation is set to substitute a previously issued ordinance by the Central government, which pertains to the management of transfers and appointments of officials within the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha has been accused by the BJP of alleged fraudulent activity in connection with a motion linked to the Delhi Services Bill. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the AAP leader falsified the signatures of five Members of Parliament in the motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to a select committee. In response to these allegations, the AAP party contested the claims by asserting that, as per regulations, there is no requirement for signatures when proposing a select committee.

An official from the party stated that given that no signatures are necessary, there is no basis for any accusation of 'forged signatures' whatsoever. Sources within the AAP revealed that the names of the five MPs were provided in good faith, as these MPs had actively participated in discussions regarding the bill both within and outside the parliament.