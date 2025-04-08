Live
- TDP seeks field-level probe into TDR bonds scam in Tirupati
- Set up advisory council for Good Governance: CM
- Exploring the soulful realm of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ devotional songs
- Bald-pated hopefuls throng in droves for hair regrowth lotion
- SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr
- Kancha Gachibowli lands: HC adjourns 3 PILs to April 24 in view of SC hearing
- Deputy CM seeks UoH V-C’s assurance on unrest-free campus
- Govt to withdraw cases against UoH students
- Secret Meeting Of Mother Dairy Directors? No-confidence motion against Chairman rumoured
- Leader of farmers: Dallewal’s role in struggle for agri reform
Cooking gas dearer by Rs 50 per cylinder
Highlights
New Delhi: Cooking gas (LPG) price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
The gas price has been increased for both Ujwala and general category customers, the minister stated. The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwala scheme.
