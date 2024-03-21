Cool respite from hot wonds

Bhubaneswar : Unseasonal rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail, lashed Odisha for the second day on Wednesday, disrupting normal life to some extent in certain parts of the State and bringing down the temperature considerably in many parts of the State. Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The IMD had issued an orange warning (be prepared) for lightning, thunderstorm and rain in nine districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh on Wednesday.

Many parts of Khurda district, including State capital Bhubaneswar, neighbouring Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts received intense to very intense spell of rainfall (2 cm to 3 cm per hour) on Wednesday morning, the IMD said, adding that the heavy rain was accompanied by gusty wind.

A report from Nuapada said a large number of trees were uprooted at various places and caused extensive damage. ‘Komna Lok Mahotsav’ in Nuapada was cancelled on Tuesday after Nor’wester wreaked havoc and destroyed 40 stalls and the stage at the venue.

A report from Dhenkanal district said heavy rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted several trees in Dhenkanal town. Fire brigade personnel were engaged in clearing roads blocked due to tree felling.

The IMD sources said the highest 72.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Gondia in Dhenkanal district followed by Bhuban (70 mm) and Athamalik in Angul district (68 mm). Rainfall activities were reported in almost all districts, the weather office said.

The IMD said nine districts – Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh – would also receive rainfall on Thursday.