Coronavirus: 30 Including 16 Foreigners, Allahabad University Professor Held In Prayagraj

Prayagraj, UP: Thirty people including 16 foreigners were reportedly arrested by the police at Prayagraj. These included a professor at Allahabad University. 19 attendees of the Ijtemah or congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi in March, were among those arrested by the police, according to media reports.

Of the 16 foreigners, nine are said to be nationals of Thailand while the other seven were Indonesians. A case was registered against them under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of IPC, Section 3 of the Indian Epidemic and Diseases Act 1897, 14 C of Foreigners Act with the local police stations.

The Allahabad University professor from the political science department is reported to have attended the Ijtemah or congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March. After returning to Prayagraj, the resident of Rasulabad in Shivkuti is reported to have stayed at home without coming forward with his travel history.

He has been booked under provisions of the Indian Epidemic and Diseases Act 1897 for giving shelter to foreigners, making arrangements for their stay and keeping the information from police. Police are reported to be in possession of ample evidence against the university faculty member.

Earlier, on March 31, nine people including 7 Indonesians were held. All of them had reportedly attended the Markaz event in Delhi.