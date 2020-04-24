Coronavirus Has Taught Us Self-Reliance: PM Modi To Gram Panchayats

New Delhi: Addressing Gram Panchayats on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Diwas on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that Coronavirus had taught India the important lesson of self-reliance. The Prime Minister launched the E-Gram Swaraj portal for villages across India. In what is being seen as a major initiative for rural India, the Prime Minister launched this digitisation drive for gram panchayats on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Interacting with Sarpanchs across the country through Video-Conferencing on Panchayati Raj Divas. https://t.co/irKVx4lKN6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

E-Gram Swaraj would serve as a single platform for accounting and integrated applications, PM Modi stressed. It would ensure greater transparency and efficiency of the functioning of panchayats, he pointed out.

PM Modi also launched the Swamitva scheme and app on the occasion. The initiative provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

In his video interaction, the Prime Minister pointed out that Coronavirus has impacted our lifestyles. The video interaction itself is testimony to this, he said.

PM Modi congratulated all the Gram Pradhans who have won awards for their work. He said that the novel coronavirus has created hurdles and difficulties of an unknown variety in our lives, but at the same time it has also given us a new lesson. COVID-19 has taught us that we need to be self-reliant.

The Prime Minister observed that adversity sometimes brings out the best in us, he said. PM Modi added that every village will have to aim at being self-reliant and try to fulfil its own needs without having to depend on others.

PM Modi asserted that self-reliance would pave the way to development of rural India. He recalled that six years ago less than 100 villages had broad band connectivity as compared to more than 1.25 lakh villages today. More than 3 lakh common service centres across the country function today, lending strength to our rural economy and infrastructure.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar was also present during the video interaction.



