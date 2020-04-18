Coronavirus War: PM Modi Lauds Colleagues' Efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets on Saturday, commended the efforts of his cabinet colleagues from the Petroleum and Natural Gas, Finance and Civil Aviation ministries for their work in the war against COVID-19 during the lockdown period. PM Modi responded to a tweet from Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan in which he revealed that his ministry had interacted with all the LPG cylinder delivery personnel in all the states. The Prime Minister lauded all those who have been working round the clock to ensure that the country's energy needs are met.

PM Modi also lauded the income tax relief extended to small businessmen. He retweeted a post on Twitter from the income tax department and said that his government was committed to helping our dynamic small and medium industries.

The income tax department had said in its circular that as a relief to MSMEs, Income Tax Refunds worth Rs.5,204 crore have been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses which include proprietors, farms, corporate and trusts since April 8, 2020. The IT department circular further stated that this relief was provided in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

PM Modi also retweeted a post put out by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri which stated that 17 more flights carried 35.42 tonnes of medical and essential cargo on April 16 two regions where they were needed. The minister's tweet further said that Corona warriors of the civil aviation sector have flown 262 flights across two, 64,181 kms with 454 tonnes of medical and essential cargo under Lifeline Udan since March 26.

Commending the work done by the Civil Aviation ministry, PM Modi in his tweet said that the Government of India was ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it.

