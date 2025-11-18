Counter-Intelligence Kashmir raids multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police carried out raids at multiple locations on Tuesday in Srinagar, Budgam, and Kulgam districts in connection with a white collar terror investigation case.

Official sources said these raids were carried out simultaneously in the three districts.

Same sources said that a team of CIK this morning conducted a raid in the Bugam area of Kulgam, searching the residence of Dr Umer Farooq, a cardiologist posted at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

The CIK personnel reached the village early in the morning and carried out extensive searches at the doctor’s house.

The reason for the raid has not been officially disclosed, and authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the operation, sources said.

Residents said the search was conducted in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident occurred, though the sudden presence of CIK teams caused panic among locals.

Dr Umer Farooq, a cardiologist at SMHS, was reportedly not at home when the raid took place. It is still unclear whether anything was seized during the search.

Multiple wings of J&K Police, including the Counter-Intelligence, Specific Investigation Agency (SIA) and others have been investigating the white collar terror case in which some local doctors have been found involved.

The module was busted by J&K Police in coordination with Haryana Police in Faridabad. The lead to the doctors involved in the terror module was given by two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Initially, a local doctor, Adil Rather of the Qazigund area in Kulgam district, was arrested by J&K Police from Saharanpur.

Dr Adil Rather’s interrogation led to the busting of the terror module in Faridabad.

Another local doctor, Muzammil Ganaie, was arrested in Faridabad, from whose possession explosive material was recovered. Another terror associate, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest. He died in his car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, in which 12 civilians were killed and many others were injured.