Country forging a new path with strength and energy- UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the last 10 years, the world has witnessed a new India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new India is emerging as a global leader and symbolizes strength and energy. Today, "India is forging a new path and is not merely following others; instead, it is setting the direction for the world. The country's youth, representing strength and vitality, have played a significant role in making India the fifth-largest economy globally under the Prime Minister's leadership."

Further, in the next two years, India is projected to become the third-largest economy in the world. Entrepreneurs, as the backbone of this economy, will be crucial in propelling growth.

The Chief Minister said this at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur district during a loan distribution program where Rs 100 crore was allocated to 2,500 beneficiaries from Gorakhpur and the Basti Mandal, as part of the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign.

Additionally, toolkits were distributed to 2,100 trainees under the 'Ek Janpad Ek Utpadan Yojana.' He handed out symbolic cheques to the beneficiaries and visited stalls set up by various banks and entrepreneurs. Congratulating the youth present, the Chief Minister remarked that they were receiving this opportunity as a gift ahead of Holi. He emphasized that the youth are the driving force of the country. It is essential to provide the right opportunities to guide them on the right path. The double-engine government has launched an extensive campaign to create 10 lakh new young entrepreneurs in the state.

The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan was initiated on January 24, 2025. Within 45 days of its launch, the campaign gained significant traction and the original scheme's target was to connect 1 lakh entrepreneurs in a year. However, over 2 lakh 54 thousand 793 applications have already been received. So far, 1 lakh applications have been forwarded to banks, resulting in Rs 931 crore approved for loans to 24,000 beneficiaries. Also, loans totalling Rs 410 crore have been distributed to Rs 10,000 to 500 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister mentioned that in this campaign, Rs 67 crore 14 lacks has been approved for 1,440 beneficiaries in Gorakhpur and Basti Mandal, with Rs 25.80 crore already distributed to 575 beneficiaries. Arrangements were made today to distribute loans worth Rs 100 crore to 2,500 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign, along with Startup India and Stand Up India, aims to foster a new entrepreneurial culture and realize the vision of a self-reliant India by rapidly advancing youth initiatives.

The youth from seven districts of Gorakhpur and Basti Mandal are enthusiastic about receiving loans in front of their public representatives on this platform. The Chief Minister expressing confidence in the youth's energy has stressed that capital is essential for translating the youth's vision into reality. Many young individuals aspire to start their own businesses but struggling due to lack of funding. To turn their aspirations into reality, the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign was initiated.

This program, endorsed by the Vice President of the country, aims to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to one lakh new entrepreneurs within a year. The state government will contribute up to 10 per cent as margin money and has also established additional provisions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and other backward classes.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation at seeing the proactive participation of youth in the campaign, noting that there is no shortage of job opportunities. A bit of courage is needed; if they have courage, the youth can determine their 'own path' to success. The government is prepared to support them. This scheme has been implemented for the youth of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions following the Maha Kumbh event. Various initiatives have been launched to coincide with different foundation day celebrations of the state.

The first Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day program was held in 2018, during which the 'One District One Product' scheme was introduced, currently one of the largest and most popular initiatives in the country. The Chief Minister highlighted that there are 96 lakh MSME units in the state, with the youth providing both job creation and employment opportunities. These units employ over 3 crore individuals, marking a new era of prosperity and happiness for the state. Exports have also seen a significant increase and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana was implemented on the state's foundation day.