Couple brutally killed along with their son in Karnataka

Ballari: In a tragic incident, three people belong to the same family were brutally killed in Belagavi district. Going into details, This incident has taken place in Doddavada village at Bailhongal taluku of Belagavi district on Saturday midnight. Where some unidentified persons attacked former Bailhongal TP member A Sivananda, his wife Santhamma and their son Vinod with sharp-edged weapons while they were sleeping in the house.

Their son Vinod's marriage is scheduled to take place on the 30th of this month. The locals who found them dead immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, police have registered a case and initiated the investigation.