Couple found dead in Delhi's Dwarka house

Highlights

A 46-year-old woman and her husband were found dead in their house in Dichaon Kalan area of Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday morning, police said.

While there were stab injuries on Sneha's body, her husband Sudesh was found hanging from the ceiling, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sudesh was under a debt of Rs 13 lakh.

He was depressed and undergoing treatment, police said. "It seems like the couple, who got married in 2002, had a fight on Friday night, following which Sudesh stabbed his wife to death and later hanged himself," a senior police officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The couple survived by a son, a student of class 12, and a daughter who is in class eight, police added.

