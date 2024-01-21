Live
Just In
Couple from Aligarh makes a massive lock weighing 400 kg for Ram Mandir
Highlights
Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have gained fame for creating a lock with great ambition.
Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have gained fame for creating a lock with great ambition. The city of Aligarh is renowned for its lock industry.
As ardent devotees of Lord Rama, the couple dedicated several months of hard work to create the world's largest handmade lock. With the Ayodhya temple in mind, they crafted a lock weighing 400 kg, standing ten feet tall, with a width of 4.5 feet, a thickness of 9.5 feet, and a key measuring four feet.
Satya Prakash proudly claimed that he has spent a total of Rs. 2 lakhs to create this magnificent lock. This lock will now serve as a special attraction in the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
