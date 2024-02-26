  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Couple's fight over momos reaches family counselling centre

Couples fight over momos reaches family counselling centre
x
Highlights

A young couple's fight over the momos reached the police station and then the family counselling centre in UP's Agra.

Agra: A young couple's fight over the momos reached the police station and then the family counselling centre in UP's Agra.

According to reports, a young woman who had left home after a fight with her husband, informed the police that her husband had broken his promise of getting her momos every day.

It appears that prior to their marriage, the woman had asked her husband to get her momos every day - a practice he followed for some months and then stopped.

The police transferred the complaint to the Family Counselling Centre that summoned the couple. Ultimately it was decided that the husband would get momos for his wife twice a week. The wife agreed to this condition and the dispute was resolved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X