Live
- National Science Day Feb 28 State to promote scientific temperament-Boseraju
- Howlers in Agnipath INC writes to President of India to rectify
- PM Modi lays foundation of 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations in Odisha
- India’s coal imports for power plants fall by 37% as self-reliance grows
- PM Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar in his own handwriting goes viral
- Couple's fight over momos reaches family counselling centre
- SJVN to supply 300 MW solar power to J&K from Rajasthan unit
- Govt ropes in IIT Delhi to pick locations for new industrial smart cities
- RBI fines SBI, Canara Bank for breach of rules
- Rameshwaram fishers to meet CM Stalin on regular arrests by Lankan Navy
Just In
Couple's fight over momos reaches family counselling centre
Highlights
A young couple's fight over the momos reached the police station and then the family counselling centre in UP's Agra.
Agra: A young couple's fight over the momos reached the police station and then the family counselling centre in UP's Agra.
According to reports, a young woman who had left home after a fight with her husband, informed the police that her husband had broken his promise of getting her momos every day.
It appears that prior to their marriage, the woman had asked her husband to get her momos every day - a practice he followed for some months and then stopped.
The police transferred the complaint to the Family Counselling Centre that summoned the couple. Ultimately it was decided that the husband would get momos for his wife twice a week. The wife agreed to this condition and the dispute was resolved.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS