Court summons Lalu, Tejashwi in land for job case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son and ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in the land for job money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the accused people to appear before the court on October 7. The judge passed the order after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused. The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6.

