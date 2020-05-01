COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,147; cases 35,043 in India

New Delhi:The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in the country on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said

The active COVID-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, according to ministry data updated in the morning

Seventy-two deaths were reported since Thursday evening, out of which 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 17 from Gujarat, 11 from West Bengal, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three from Delhi

Out of the total 1,147 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 459 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 214, Madhya Pradesh with 137, Delhi with 59,?Rajasthan with 58,?Uttar Pradesh with 39, West Bengal with 33 and Andhra Pradesh with 31

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toll reached 27 in Tamil Nadu,?26 in Telengana, while Karantaka has reported 21 deaths

Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far, while the pathogen has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala. Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three deaths each

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 10,498 followed by Gujarat at 4,395, Delhi at 3,515,?Madhya Pradesh at 2,660 infections

Rajasthan has reported 2,584 infections, Tamil Nadu 2,323 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,203 cases. The COVID-19 cases has gone up to?1,403?in Andhra Pradesh and?1,038 in Telangana.?

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 795 in West Bengal, 614 in Jammu and Kashmir,?565 in Karnataka, 497?in?Kerala, 418?in Bihar and 357 in Punjab

Haryana has reported 313 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 142 cases. A total of 109?people have been infected with the deadly virus in Jharkhand and 57 in Uttarakhand

Chandigarh has reported 56 cases, Assam has 42, while Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have registered 40 infections each so far. Andaman and Nicobar Islands?has?33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22?infections so far

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website adding, "291 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing."

States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.