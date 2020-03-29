COVID-19: Diageo India produces first batch of sanitizers packs

The Diageo India has produced the first batch of sanitizers pack at its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, Goa, Assam and Aurangabad as a part of their pledge to produce 3 lakh litres of hand sanitizers to help overcome the shortage of the product in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

Abanti Sankaranarayan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at Diageo India quoted saying that the firm did not know anything about hand sanitizers production five days ago and now it has produced the first batch of 3 lakh litres of sanitizers.

Earlier, the company also assured to donate about 150,000 masks to five of the state's public health departments in the country for use by health care officials. The centre has also made an appeal to distilleries in India to manufacture sanitizers during this COVID-19 pandemic.