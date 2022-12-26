COVID Cases Rising: Be vigilant says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people to be vigilant and take precautions against Covid-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

The Union government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of Zero-Covid Policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.

The PM said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways. India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.