Covid death toll in india goes to 500
Highlights
India's tally of positive cases crosses 14,700
As the country enters its 25th day of the nationwide lockdown, India's tally of positive cases has breached 14,700. The number of reported deaths is inching close to 500.
Globally, the number of COVID-19 deaths crossed 1,50,000. The United States' tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 7,00,000, while the number of deaths surpassed 35,000.
