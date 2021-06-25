Covishield and covaxin are effective in all the variant of Covid-19 says ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing corona vaccination in the country, ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava has given big information on Friday. He said that Covishield and Covaxin are effective against variants of alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

Giving great information, he said that Delta Plus is present in 12 countries of the country. At the same time, 48 cases have been identified in India. Apart from this, he gave another big information about the pregnant woman. He said that according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, pregnant women can be given the vaccine. The Vaccination is useful in pregnant women and should be given.

He said that we have also isolated this virus now And the same kind of tests that were done for Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta are also being tested on Delta Plus. He said that we expect to get the result in 7 to 10 days.

On the question of giving vaccine to children, he said that America is the only country which is giving vaccine to children at this time. Will very young children ever need vaccines, This is still a question. Until we have more data on children's vaccinations, We will not be in a position to vaccinate children on a large scale. However, we have started a small study on children aged 2-18 years and we will have the results in September or later.