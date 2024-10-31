Cow dung cakes for cremation at Puri Swargadwar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government plans to replace firewood with cow dung cakes for cremation at Swargadwar in Puri, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik said. “Cow dung holds significant importance in Hindu tradition. Cow dung cakes can serve as fuel and we can use it at Puri Swargadwar for cremation,” Mallik told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said the government would hold discussions with the managing committee of Swargadwar, social organisations and goshala operators about this initiative.Mallik also said a committee will be formed headed by a Deputy Chief Minister and comprising five ministers and five secretaries.

“This committee will explore additional uses for cow dung and cow urine, aiming to promote cow protection, expand cattle shelters and enhance dairy production,” he added.However, Naresh Das, a researcher of Jagannath culture, objected to the government’s proposal, saying firewood is the only appropriate material for cremation.

“There is no mention of cow dung cakes in Hindu scriptures,” he said.Binayak Dasmohapatra, a senior servitor of Jagannath temple, also opposed the move and said he would oppose any such move by the government.