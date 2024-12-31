CPI(M) Leader MM Mani Faces Backlash Over Remarks On Trader’s Suicide

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Udumbanchola MLA MM Mani has come under fire for controversial remarks regarding the suicide of a trader, Sabu Thomas, in Kerala’s Idukki district.

The Controversial Remarks

Speaking at a public meeting on Monday, Mani suggested that an investigation should explore whether the 56-year-old textile shop owner had any mental health issues. He stated, “It should be checked whether he had psychological issues and if he sought treatment. The CPI(M) or the LDF should not be burdened with the guilt of his death.”

The Incident

Sabu Thomas was found hanging outside the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society, controlled by the CPI(M), on December 20. In a note, Thomas accused the bank’s secretary and two staff members of driving him to suicide. Reports indicate he had deposited ₹25 lakh in the cooperative society, funds intended for his wife and mother’s medical treatment, and faced denial when seeking to withdraw the amount.

Protests Erupt in Idukki

Thomas’s death sparked protests in the high-range district, with locals and Congress leaders alleging the bank’s refusal to release his funds led to his extreme step. Protesters prevented police from removing Thomas’s body from the site, amplifying public outrage.

Mani’s Defense of the Bank

Mani defended the cooperative society, dismissing allegations of misconduct by its staff and administration. He argued that there were no circumstances justifying Thomas’s suicide and rejected claims of party involvement.

Public Backlash

The remarks have triggered severe criticism, with many accusing Mani of insensitivity and attempting to deflect accountability from the CPI(M)-controlled cooperative. The incident continues to fuel political tensions in the region.