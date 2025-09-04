  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat

Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Cremations at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s largest cremation ground, have been suspended after Yamuna floodwater entered the premises, officials...

New Delhi: Cremations at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s largest cremation ground, have been suspended after Yamuna floodwater entered the premises, officials said on Wednesday. Located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, Nigambodh Ghat, with a capacity of 42 cremation platforms, is the city’s oldest, largest, and busiest cremation ground.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick