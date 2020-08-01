Crores prayed for 500 years for this moment

It will be a befitting culmination of about five centuries of perseverance, reverence and penance of crores of devotees when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of much-cherished Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 at an auspicious time between 12.30 and 12.40 pm. It will be a reverential moment for the devout who had been waiting for a long time to see a Grand temple of Lord Ram at his birth place of Ayodhya.

Patience always pays! It came true with a myriad of human beliefs and emotions that the five centuries of social, legal and religious tangling ended with such a religiously fulfilling and overwhelming occasion. Indeed, it is a matter of joy, exultation and over-powering spirituality for millions and millions of Sanatan Hindus who will be the witness to such a moment on August 5, 2020. It is truly gratifying that the Lord Ram has given our generation an opportunity to treasure this in our lifetime and leave a religious legacy to posterity to revere about and adore. It will also be an event to recall the sacrifice of thousands of devotees who are not with us to witness this monumental event.

We wish and know that the benevolent Shri Ram will always give them a place at their feet. No wonder what has been said before that the faith and belief in God gives you the power that cannot be negated by any force on the planet.

The much-awaited Bhumi-Poojan of Shri Ram temple makes me sentimental to remember late Dadaguru Gorakshapeethishwar Mahant Shri Digvijaynathji, and Late Gorakshapeethishwar Mahant Shri Avaidyanathji. They may not be with us to share their joy on this historic event but I am sure their souls must be feeling utmost satisfaction and profuse happiness. In fact, it was Mahant Digvijaynathji Maharaj who first espoused the cause of Ram temple construction between 1934 and 1949. When Ram Lala appeared in that alleged controversial structure on the intervening night of December 22 and 23, 1949, during the British rule, Mahant Digvijaynathji Maharaj was holding "Keertan" with some saints.



After his demise on September 28, 1969, Mahant Avaidyanathji adopted the resolve of his Gurudev and launched a decisive movement for the construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. What would be termed as the biggest cultural movement post-independence, under the guidance of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Ayodhya movement re-ignited the flame of faith among the Indian towards our rich culture, heritage and civilization.