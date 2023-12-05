Crucial meeting on finalising clearing the name of CLP leader begins at Kharge’s residence

Hyderabad: The crucial meeting over finalising the name of CLP leader has begun at residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

The meeting being attended by party’s top leadership including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal will be zeroing in on the candidate’s name who will be the CLP leader and the Chief Minister of Telangana. Meanwhile State’s top leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy who arrived in Delhi had separate discussions with KPCC president and Karnataka’s Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre.

Following the meeting at Kharge’s residence, the details of the deliberations will be brought to the notice of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for getting her approval. With the Indian National Congress winning only Telangana amongst other States which have gone to Assembly polls, it is being said that the decision on Chief Minister should reflect the party’s national aspirations.